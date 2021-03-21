Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Appian reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Appian by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Appian by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Appian by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPN traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,937. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.97 and a 200 day moving average of $132.90. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.75 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

