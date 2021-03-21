apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.33 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $15.33 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00050888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00637779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00068560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

