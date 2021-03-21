API3 Price Tops $6.30 on Major Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One API3 token can now be bought for about $6.30 or 0.00010947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $87.24 million and approximately $18.79 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, API3 has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.99 or 0.00462174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00142046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00700473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

API3 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.