Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Purchases $564,000.00 in Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

