Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised shares of Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of APA stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. Apache has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apache by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Apache by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apache by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apache by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 710,650 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 118,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

