Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Earns “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.85%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

