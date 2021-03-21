Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 7,595 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV opened at $73.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.