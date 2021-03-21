Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $167.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $170.39.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.