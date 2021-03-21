Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,037 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,612,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,383,000 after purchasing an additional 699,024 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,412,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,016,000 after purchasing an additional 696,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3,435.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 679,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 660,273 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,230.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

