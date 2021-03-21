Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,177 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,272,000 after acquiring an additional 58,138 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CorVel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CorVel by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $106.03 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $120,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,514,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $399,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,031 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,398. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

