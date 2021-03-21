Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 105,930 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 154.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 105,930 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Culp worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Culp by 21.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Culp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Culp in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Culp alerts:

In other news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $31,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $82,569 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 209.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CULP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.