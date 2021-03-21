Analysts Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) PT at C$1.17

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$27.45 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$36.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$365.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.57.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

