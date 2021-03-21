Analysts Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT at $29.11

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. 10,179,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,119. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

