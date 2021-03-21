Analysts Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Target Price at GBX 4,882.44

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,882.44 ($63.79).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 7,940 ($103.74) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.92. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 3,390 ($44.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,180 ($106.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,699.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,886.90.

In related news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total value of £363,860 ($475,385.42). Also, insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total value of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.