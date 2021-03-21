Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) PT at $81.09

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HQY stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,434.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72. HealthEquity has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,119 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after purchasing an additional 780,916 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.