Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Target Price at $6.69

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERF. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins began coverage on Enerplus in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from $6.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,229. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

