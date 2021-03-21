Analysts Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report $32.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $33.00 million. Veracyte reported sales of $31.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $186.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.53 million to $199.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $271.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VCYT shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,776. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 12.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 885,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 18.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 22.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.