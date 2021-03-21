Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $23,053,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $7,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. 1,514,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -512.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

