Analysts Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce sales of $247.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.95 million and the highest is $249.80 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $259.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $999.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $989.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.80. 7,848,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

