Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 95,414 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 22,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,454. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.69 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

