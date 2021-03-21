Analysts Expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.30 Million

Analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report sales of $170.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.90 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $148.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $616.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.15 million to $685.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $686.20 million, with estimates ranging from $616.20 million to $726.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million.

NOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NOA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. 44,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,528. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $345.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after buying an additional 284,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

