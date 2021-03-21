Analysts Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report $3.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.48 billion and the highest is $3.52 billion. Newmont reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $13.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $2,046,869. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.93. 31,287,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500,361. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

