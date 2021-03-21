Analysts Expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will announce $2.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,269 shares of company stock valued at $407,927. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Navistar International by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 96,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Navistar International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Navistar International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Navistar International by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Navistar International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 842,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,510. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $45.25.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

