Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $11.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $14.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHK. UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 89,762 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK opened at $183.74 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.05.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.