Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

KEY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,834,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,200. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

