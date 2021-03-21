Analysts Expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HEPA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Hepion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,133,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,606,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $164.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

