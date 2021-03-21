Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $628.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report $628.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $660.47 million and the lowest is $589.63 million. Copart reported sales of $550.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

CPRT stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.60. 2,615,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.74.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $13,034,851. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.