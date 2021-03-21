Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $628.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report $628.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $660.47 million and the lowest is $589.63 million. Copart reported sales of $550.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copart.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%.
CPRT stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.60. 2,615,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.74.
In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $13,034,851. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.