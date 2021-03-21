Analysts Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Construction Partners reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ROAD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,205,000 shares of company stock worth $38,867,000 in the last three months. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Construction Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Construction Partners by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Construction Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

