Analysts Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 204,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.85. 64,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,252. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.