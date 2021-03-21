Analysts Anticipate Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will post sales of $395.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.00 million and the lowest is $359.99 million. Sabre posted sales of $658.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sabre from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,610,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,487. Sabre has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,480 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.