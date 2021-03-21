Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $407.17 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report $407.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.00 million and the lowest is $402.50 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $449.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,700. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 530,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

