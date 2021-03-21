Analysts Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to announce $15.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.12 million to $15.41 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $12.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $59.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $59.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $60.42 million to $63.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.62 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FVCB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

FVCBankcorp stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 93,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,832. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $231.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

In other news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $80,679.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $115,230.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.