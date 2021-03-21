Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $699,068.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,411,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,055 shares of company stock worth $3,113,550. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $857.11 million, a P/E ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

