Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives $16.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of AMKR stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,534. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,894,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $236,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after buying an additional 75,916 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

