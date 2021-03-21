American International Group Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,268.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,218,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,246,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

