American International Group Inc. Sells 8,481 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $20,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.