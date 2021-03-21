American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $22,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $286.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

