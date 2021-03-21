American International Group Inc. Has $19.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $19,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,784,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

