American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $116.88 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.