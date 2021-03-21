American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $285.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.32 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,158,080.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

