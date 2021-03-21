Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,998 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Switch were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 25.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Switch by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Switch by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Switch by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after buying an additional 1,000,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $315,984.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,184,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,069,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,092 over the last three months. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

