Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,774,000 after buying an additional 3,241,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 381,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,907,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,124,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

AGO stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

