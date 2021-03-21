Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 8,886 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

In other news, insider David Leavy sold 66,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $3,697,579.20. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

