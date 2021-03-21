Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Copa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Copa by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Copa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CPA opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

