Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,040,000 after purchasing an additional 49,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after acquiring an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 35,614.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 396,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.75.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $177.81 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $183.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

