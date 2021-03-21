Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.18.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $257.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.56 and a 200 day moving average of $174.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

