Amalgamated Bank Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,920,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,277,000 after buying an additional 171,804 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,883,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,488,000 after buying an additional 917,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,157,000 after buying an additional 631,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

