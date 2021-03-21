Amalgamated Bank Has $399,000 Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCEL stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.