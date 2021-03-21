Amalgamated Bank Has $312,000 Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

