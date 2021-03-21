Amalgamated Bank Buys 187 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $109.48 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $175,305.70. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Insiders have sold 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.